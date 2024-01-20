Palestinian Fighters Confront Israeli Forces’s Raid at Balata Camp, Nablus

Gaza, MINA – At dawn on Saturday, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, amid armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters, Quds Press reports.

Local Palestinian sources reported that a number of occupation vehicles stormed the camp, accompanied by a military bulldozer, and began removing barriers at its entrances and exits.

The sources added that resistance fighters confronted the occupation forces, as violent confrontations and clashes broke out in the camp, where successive explosions were heard after the forces were targeted with homemade explosive devices.

The occupation forces set up snipers on the roofs of buildings surrounding the camp, and raided a number of homes.

The occupation forces have been escalating their arrests in the West Bank since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle on October 7, in an attempt to stop resistance activities in the West Bank that come in response to the occupation’s continued aggression. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)