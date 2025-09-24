SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City are refusing to evacuate despite ongoing and intense Israeli military operations, according to a statement released Wednesday by Gaza’s Government Media Office, Anadolu Agency reported.

Local authorities accused the Israeli military of conducting a systematic deception campaign to pressure civilians into moving south. This includes offering false promises of aid, humanitarian services, and shelter, which the office claims do not exist on the ground.

“Residents are holding firm to their right to remain and are categorically rejecting any attempts at forced displacement,” the statement said.

Despite these efforts, the media office acknowledged that more families have been seen moving southward in recent weeks, driven by what it described as barbaric crimes and a significant escalation in military attacks.

The developments come amid Israel’s ongoing Operation “Gideon Chariots 2,” launched earlier this month with the stated goal of fully occupying Gaza City. Authorities say nearly one million Palestinians who many already displaced from earlier stages of the conflict remain trapped in the city under constant bombardment.

Since October 2023, more than 65,300 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to the media office. The destruction has left much of the enclave uninhabitable and led to severe humanitarian consequences, including starvation and widespread disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

