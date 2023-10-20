New Poll: 80 Percent of Israelis Believe Netanyahu Should Go

Tel Aviv, MINA – A new opinion poll by Israeli daily Maariv has suggested that 80 percent of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should take responsibility for the country’s failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attacks, including 69 percent of those who voted for the premier’s Likud party in last year’s election.

Meanwhile, only 8 percent of the general public think he [Netanyahu] is not responsible.

“This is not a great reading for Benjamin Netanyahu. Even though he is trying to present he is a global statesman meeting world leaders, the public here in Israel think it is time for Netanyahu to go,” Al Jazeera’s reporting from occupied East Jerusalem said.

The poll also has found 65 percent of Israelis support a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, while 21 percent oppose it.

Moreover, 51 percent of Israelis also back a large-scale military operation on the northern front, at Israel’s border with Lebanon, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted on October 18 and 19 by the Lazar Institute, along with Panel4All, among 510 respondents.(T/RE1/P2)

