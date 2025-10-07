New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

Gaza, MINA – A new humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza is now 150 nautical miles (277 kilometers) from its destination, organizers said Tuesday evening, as the convoy moves closer to waters where earlier missions were attacked by Israeli forces, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Our flotilla is now within 150 nautical miles of Gaza’s coast, nearing the zone where earlier Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Global Sumud Flotilla missions faced attacks from Israel,” the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

Around 100 activists are aboard the nine-boat convoy, part of FFC’s “Thousand Madleens” mission aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid.

Formed in 2008, the FFC has launched multiple missions to raise international awareness of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis under Israel’s long-standing siege.

This latest effort follows Israel’s attack and seizure of more than 40 Gaza-bound boats last week, during which over 450 activists were detained.

Israel, as the occupying power, has repeatedly targeted ships attempting to reach Gaza, confiscating their cargo and deporting activists, in defiance of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli blockade, now entering its 18th year, has pushed Gaza’s 2.4 million residents into dire conditions. Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving the enclave nearly uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

