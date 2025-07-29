SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netherlands Bans Two Israeli Ministers, Condemns Gaza Aggression

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
The Hague, MINA – The Dutch government has officially barred two far-right Israeli ministers from entering its territory, condemning the Zionist regime’s brutal aggression and discriminatory policies against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In an official letter published Monday evening, the Netherlands described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “unjustifiable.”

The two ministers subject to the entry ban are Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, and Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance, who is also responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank. The Dutch government stated that both Israeli officials have consistently incited violence against Palestinians and promoted ethnic cleansing policies, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

This move is part of a growing wave of global condemnation against Israeli violence and apartheid policies. The Dutch government also summoned the Israeli Ambassador to deliver an official note of protest regarding the statements and actions of the two ministers.

This firm step follows similar decisions previously made by the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, which have already imposed restrictions on extremist Israeli figures.

The Netherlands also expressed support for the European Union’s recommendation to limit Israel’s participation in the Horizon Europe research funding program. They also raised the possibility of implementing trade sanctions if Israel is found to be violating the EU’s humanitarian aid agreements for Gaza.

Several human rights organizations have welcomed the Dutch action as a step toward accountability for Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territories.

“This policy is a warning to Israel that violations of international law will not be left without consequences,” reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Al Jazeera also highlighted the move, noting that pressure on Israel is intensifying amidst ongoing reports of mass starvation and civilian killings in Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

