Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

Washington – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip temporarily to dismantle Hamas and establish a new civilian administration.

*”We intend to (take control of Gaza) in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free … and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel,”* Netanyahu said in an interview with FOX News, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

When asked if Israel would fully reoccupy Gaza, as it did before its 2005 withdrawal, Netanyahu clarified: “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter.”

He added, “We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it ini over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving the Gazans a good life.”

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has drawn widespread condemnation, with over 61,100 Palestinians killed and the enclave left in ruins. []

