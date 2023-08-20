MBS Receives Visit of Iranian Foreign Minister in Jeddah

Jeddah, MINA – The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) received a visit from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jeddah on Friday.

The unscheduled meeting came a day after Amirabdollahian arrived and said relations between the two countries were on the right track.

“The discussions were candid, useful and productive,” Amirabdollahian said in a social media post after the meeting as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Amirabdollahian added that the two countries agree on the security and development of everyone in the region.

Footage of the meeting in Iranian state media showed MBS and Amirabdollahian smiling as they spoke.

The Saudi state news agency, SPA, said they discussed international and regional developments.

The meeting between MBS and Iran’s foreign minister was the highest-level talks since the two countries reconciled in March, after years of bitter rivalry that have roiled the region.

China, appeared to mediate a rapprochement between Saudi and Iran leading to the resumption of full diplomatic relations.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan first visited Tehran in June and hoped Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, would visit the Kingdom at the “right time”. (T/RE1/P2)

