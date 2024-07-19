Massive Explosion Rocks Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – A massive explosion of unknown origin rocked a building in Tel Aviv before 04:00 (01:00 GMT), Israeli police said on Friday.

“Several police officers and bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene and are handling the situation,” police said in a statement, without providing further details, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that paramedics treated a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both lightly injured from shrapnel at the explosion site.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police later said seven people were lightly injured.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion. Israeli television reported that the military and police were investigating whether the attack was caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

“We urge [local] residents to heed the orders of the Home Front Command, not to arrive at the scene and not to approach or touch the remains of rockets, which may contain explosive materials,” the police statement said.

The explosion was preceded by a buzzing sound, according to videos from Tel Aviv shared on social media and Hebrew media. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)