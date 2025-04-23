SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Malaysia Withdraws Indonesian Products Containing Pork DNA

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysian government, through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), has withdrawn several Indonesian food products from the market after laboratory tests revealed the presence of pork DNA in some items previously certified as halal.

The recall follows findings by Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) and the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), which earlier reported that seven out of eleven product categories tested positive for pork-derived ingredients.

Among the affected products are marshmallows and potato chips, which have been marketed in both Indonesia and Malaysia with halal certification.

“As a precautionary measure, JAKIM has initiated coordinated monitoring with the State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) and State Islamic Departments (JAIN) to conduct thorough inspections of the mentioned products if found in the local market,” JAKIM said in an official statement quoted by Malay Mail on Wednesday.

JAKIM Director-General Datuk Dr. Sirajuddin Suhaimee urged importers and distributors potentially involved to promptly inform the authorities so that the products could be immediately removed from circulation.

JAKIM emphasized that the move is intended to protect Muslim consumers and to ensure that only genuinely halal products remain available in the market. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

