Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jordan Airdrops 25 Tons of Aid Over Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Jordanian army has airdropped 25 tons of food and essential humanitarian supplies across various parts of the Gaza Strip, the state-run Petra News Agency reported on Sunday.

One of the latest airdrops was carried out in coordination with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of broader efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli offensive.

Since October 2023, Jordan has conducted 127 unilateral airdrops and participated in 267 joint humanitarian missions with partner nations to support the civilian population in Gaza.

The airdrops come amid an Israeli blockade that has lasted for 18 years. The situation has worsened drastically since March 2, 2025, when all border crossings into Gaza were completely shut down by the Israeli military, severely restricting the flow of aid.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 133 people, including 87 children have died of starvation since the start of the war.

The World Food Program warned earlier this week that one-third of Gaza’s population had gone without food for several days due to Israel’s ongoing siege and bombardment.

Despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military aggression in Gaza, which has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

