Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rome, MINA – The Italian government has declared its readiness to host Palestinian students to continue their education in Italy.

The statement was made by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during his meeting with Varsen Aghabekian, representative of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), in Rome on Monday, according to TRT Global.

Both officials also visited children who had been evacuated from Gaza for emergency medical treatment and are currently receiving care at Umberto I Hospital, Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, and Policlinico Gemelli in Rome.

Medical facilities in Gaza have been severely compromised, making it impossible to provide adequate emergency treatment for war victims, particularly children.

“We are ready to do more, not only to host children but also students,” Tajani said, while acknowledging that such efforts would “not be easy.”

Italy is among the countries with the largest number of evacuees from Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

