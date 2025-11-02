Israeli Occupation to Construct Over 2,000 New Settlement Units in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has revealed that the Israeli occupation plans to construct 2,000 new settlement units through two sessions, targeting eight settlements across the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The Commission’s Chairman, Minister Mu’ayyad Sha’ban, said in a press statement on Saturday that the first session, scheduled for November 3, will review four minor plans for the Givat Ze’ev settlement, which was built on Palestinian-owned land in the village of al-Jib in the Jerusalem Governorate, WAFA reported.

The second session, scheduled for November 5, will discuss broader plans for the Givat Ze’ev settlement in Jerusalem, as well as for the Avnei Hefetz and Anav settlements in the Tulkarm Governorate, Kfar Tapuach and Efrat in Salfit, Rosh Tzurim in Bethlehem, Mitzpe Yericho in the Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate, and Ganei Modi’in in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate.

Sha’ban added that the plans include three major settlements—Avnei Hefetz and Anav in Tulkarm, and Rosh Tzurim within the Gush Etzion bloc, located on land belonging to the Bethlehem Governorate.

He noted that settlements such as Kfar Tapuach in Salfit, Anav and Avnei Hefetz in Tulkarm, and Mitzpe Yericho in the Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate have received extensive expansion plans from the occupation authorities.

Sha’ban emphasized that such practices challenge the international community and defy UN resolutions criminalizing settlement activities. He cited UN General Assembly Resolution 24/10 (S), which calls on the occupying power to immediately end its illegal occupation, and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which denies any legitimacy to settlements and settlement activities.

“These resolutions,” he added, “are part of a long list of positions taken by international and human rights organizations that reject colonialism.”

He further stated that since October 7, occupation planning authorities have reviewed a total of 355 structural plans for the construction of 37,415 settlement units on an area of 38,551 dunams. Of these, 18,801 units have been approved, while 18,614 new settlement units have been submitted for approval.

The majority of these plans are concentrated in the Jerusalem Governorate, with 148 structural plans (44 outside the occupation boundaries and 104 within), followed by Bethlehem with 51 plans, Salfit with 48, Ramallah and al-Bireh with 38, Qalqilya with 20, Nablus with 19, and others.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

