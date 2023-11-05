Israeli Occupation Minister Calls for Shelling Gaza with an Atomic Bomb

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hard-right Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party called today, Sunday for dropping an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Asked in an interview with Radio Kol Berama whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on Gaza, Eliyahu said “this is one of the possibilities.”

Eliyahu also voiced his objection during the interview to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying “we wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” and charging that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”

Asked about the fate of the Palestinian population, he said: “They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.

Earlier today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the toll of casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and the West Bank since October 7 had climbed to at least 9,572 martyrs and over 26,000 injured, with over 1,600 others unaccounted for and feared dead under the rubble.

In Gaza, 9,425 Palestinians have been killed, with over 25,000 sustaining injuries. In the West Bank, the martyrs has reached 147, with over 2,200 injured. Alarmingly, more than two-thirds of the wounded are children, women, and the elderly. (T/RE1/P2)

