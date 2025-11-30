Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Airstrikes Across Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes and opened heavy gunfire across several areas in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in clear violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

According to WAFA, Israeli helicopters carried out intense shelling and aerial attacks east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes executed six separate air raids east of Rafah.

In Khan Younis, Israeli artillery targeted a house in the town of Bani Suheila, east of the city. No injuries were immediately reported in any of the assaults.

These renewed attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire, in place since October 11, further escalating tensions and threatening the already fragile stability in the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)