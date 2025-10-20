Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Knesset opened its winter session on Monday in a tense and chaotic atmosphere, with opposition lawmakers protesting, several members being forcibly removed by security, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech repeatedly interrupted, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaker Amir Ohana began the session by sharply criticizing Israel’s judiciary, claiming that the courts’ disregard for Knesset decisions undermines democracy.

“We, the elected representatives, are not nullified; sovereignty returns to the public that went to the ballot boxes,” he said, as reported by the daily Maariv.

Tensions between the Supreme Court and the government have persisted amid efforts by the ruling coalition to limit judicial authority. Coalition members accuse the court of overstepping its role by overturning Knesset laws and interfering with the will of the people.

“Those who harm the Knesset are those who annul its laws, seize its powers, and confiscate the public’s authority to decide,” Ohana added, signaling renewed momentum for controversial judicial reforms that triggered mass protests in early 2023 before the Gaza war began.

During the session, Ohana refused to address Supreme Court Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit by his full title, referring to him only as “judge,” a move that sparked outrage among opposition members. Security forces forcibly removed several lawmakers, including opposition member Gilad Kariv.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned Ohana’s conduct, calling him “head of half the Knesset” and describing Netanyahu’s government as “sick.” Lapid renewed calls for a formal investigation into the October 7, 2023 attacks.

President Isaac Herzog expressed concern over the escalating conflict between the branches of government, saying, “There is a difference between legitimate debate and encroachment on other authorities and human dignity.” He personally welcomed Chief Justice Amit in a gesture of respect.

In his speech, Netanyahu acknowledged Amit as the Supreme Court’s chief but emphasized his own authority as prime minister. He defended delays in solidifying a Gaza ceasefire, claiming Hamas had not been ready for an agreement in earlier phases, and reaffirmed his commitment to recovering hostages, calling it a “sacred mission.”

The ceasefire, reached on October 10 under US mediation and domestic pressure, halted hostilities in Gaza and allowed for a prisoner exchange. However, Netanyahu’s critics accuse him of prolonging the war to appease far-right allies and strengthen his political standing.

According to Israeli state media, the current Knesset winter session could be its last, as Netanyahu reportedly plans to move up general elections to June 2026, earlier than the scheduled November date.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

