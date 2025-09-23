Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

Gaza, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were killed and many others wounded on Tuesday as Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Gaza City, continuing a series of home demolitions and airstrikes across the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to medical sources cited by Anadolu, four people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting a high-rise building in central Gaza City. Several others were injured, and many remain trapped under the rubble, witnesses reported.

In the Shati refugee camp, located in the western part of the city, three more Palestinians were killed following another Israeli strike on a residential home. Dozens were injured in the blast, and others are still missing under the debris.

The Israeli military also launched a barrage of airstrikes on the refugee camp, while its navy and ground forces shelled the northern sectors of the area. In southern Gaza City, Tel Hawa and Sabra neighborhoods witnessed massive destruction as the army detonated buildings using booby-trapped vehicles.

Meanwhile, artillery strikes continued on eastern Al-Maghazi camp and central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as the Israeli army expanded its presence across multiple neighborhoods.

The military recently deployed an additional armored division into Gaza City to reinforce its ongoing ground operation. This offensive, dubbed “Gideon Chariots 2,” was launched earlier this month with the stated goal of completely occupying Gaza City.

Nearly 1 million Palestinians, the majority of whom are already displaced, remain trapped amid the relentless bombardment. Since the start of Israel’s military aggression in October 2023, over 65,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed. The continued assault has left Gaza uninhabitable, with widespread starvation and disease threatening the remaining population. []

