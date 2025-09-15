SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Destroys Gaza’s Tallest Tower After Evacuation Order

sajadi Editor : Widi - Monday, 15 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB

Monday, 15 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Monday demolished Al-Ghafri Tower, a 20-story high-rise in western Gaza City and the tallest building in the enclave, after ordering residents to evacuate within minutes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The tower housed hundreds of Palestinian families, as well as offices for media production companies and other businesses. Nearby homes were also destroyed in the strike, with heavy smoke engulfing the area as panicked residents fled.

Located in one of Gaza City’s most densely populated neighborhoods, the tower had also been sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians from the north and east of the enclave.

Earlier Monday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned that the building would be targeted, alleging Hamas maintained infrastructure there, an accusation the group has repeatedly denied. He urged civilians to head toward the Al-Mawasi zone in southern Gaza, which Israel designates a “humanitarian area,” despite the fact it has been bombed multiple times, killing hundreds of displaced people.

Also Read: Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

The destruction of Al-Ghafri Tower marks the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on high-rise apartment blocks and residential neighborhoods across Gaza City as the military prepares for a full-scale ground invasion.

The escalation has heightened fears for nearly one million Palestinians crowded into Gaza City, most of them already displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

