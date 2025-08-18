Israel Starving Palestinian Population in Gaza by Blocking Essential Aid

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza has issued a stark warning, accusing Israel of deliberately starving the Palestinian population by blocking essential food and medical supplies, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to their latest report, over 100,000 children and patients are now suffering life-threatening malnutrition due to Israel’s ongoing blockade. The situation is particularly dire for infants, with more than 40,000 babies under one year old facing severe malnutrition that could lead to death.

Medical organizations on the ground describe an unprecedented health crisis. Doctors Without Borders reports that Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed under the weight of malnutrition cases and trauma injuries.

Their staff witness daily tragedies, with children dying from preventable causes and patients unable to receive critical care. The organization’s deputy medical coordinator revealed that Israeli forces have been firing on civilians at aid distribution points, turning what should be safe spaces into danger zones.

The blockade has created impossible conditions for medical professionals. Hospitals lack basic supplies and equipment, neonatal care units have ceased functioning, and over 14,500 critically ill patients remain trapped without access to specialized treatment.

Despite repeated appeals from international organizations, Israel continues to restrict medical evacuations and block essential aid shipments, including baby formula and nutritional supplements.

United Nations agencies confirm the rapidly deteriorating situation, with famine conditions now present in northern Gaza.

The World Health Organization has documented numerous starvation-related deaths in recent weeks, mostly among children. As the humanitarian catastrophe deepens, international legal experts warn that blocking food and medical aid may constitute war crimes under international law. []

