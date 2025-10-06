SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Frees All Spanish Flotilla Activists Except One

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Madrid, MINA – Israel has released all but one of the Spanish citizens detained from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, Spain’s foreign minister announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that after 21 Spanish activists returned to Madrid from Tel Aviv on Saturday, another 27 were freed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Albares said the released activists were “on their way to Spain” and that Madrid would “continue to provide diplomatic and consular protection until the last Spaniard is released.”

Spanish media reported that one activist remains in Israeli custody, accused of biting a prison doctor during a medical examination at Ketziot Prison.

The group of 27 Spaniards is expected to arrive in Madrid late Monday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists from over 50 countries, was intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters last week while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

Israel has imposed the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children who leaving the enclave devastated and uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us