Israel Can Resume Gaza Aggression if Hamas Doesn’t Disarm: US

Washington, MINA – The United States has informed mediating nations and potential contributors to an international security mission in Gaza that it will permit Israel to restart full-scale military aggression if Hamas fails to disarm, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

The report states that Washington explicitly conveyed this position during United Nations Security Council deliberations on Gaza’s future. US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, reportedly reaffirmed this stance in internal discussions with American negotiators.

This message has also been directly communicated to Israeli political and military leaders, including in talks at the Civil-Military Coordination Centre in Kiryat Gat. US officials emphasized their commitment to the complete disarmament of Hamas and the dismantling of its military infrastructure in the territory.

According to Israeli political sources cited in the report, the US has set two immediate priorities following the adoption of the UN Gaza resolution: the establishment of an international force inside Gaza, and preventing Hamas from controlling the entry and distribution of humanitarian supplies.

However, the formation of such a force faces a major hurdle, as no country has yet agreed to contribute troops for a mission that could lead to direct combat with Hamas.

This US position underscores Washington’s firm stance that any post-war arrangements must ensure Hamas cannot regain military control.[]

