Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported on Wednesday that 1,100 Palestinians have been martyred and over 6,000 injured in the past three weeks due to a brutal Israeli military aggression on Gaza City, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the GMO, since August 13, the Israeli occupation forces have conducted a new ground operation targeting densely populated areas of Gaza City. The operation, described as genocidal by local authorities, involved over 70 direct airstrikes and the detonation of more than 100 booby-trapped, explosive-laden robots in residential neighborhoods.

The report highlights that the attacks have led to horrific scenes of destruction, with an average of 52 deaths and 285 injuries per day. The assault has also caused the total collapse of Gaza’s health system, which the GMO says is the result of deliberate targeting by Israeli forces.

The GMO condemned what it described as systematic war crimes and acts of forced displacement, blaming the Israeli government, the US administration, and other complicit countries. It emphasized that these actions constitute clear violations of international humanitarian law and all relevant global conventions.

The GMO called on the international community, legal institutions, and human rights organizations to take immediate and binding action to halt the ongoing violence and hold Israeli leaders accountable as war criminals. []

