Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia’s Ulema Council Condemns Controversial AI-Generated Content Depicting Hell

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has strongly condemned the circulation of an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video portraying “The First Day in Hell,” as misleading and offensive to Islamic beliefs.

KH Masduki Baidlowi, Head of MUI’s Information and Communication Division, expressed concern over the viral content, stating that it has sparked public controversy and could foster a permissive attitude toward religious mockery.

“The portrayal of hell in this AI video trivializes a serious theological concept. It makes it appear as entertainment, which is both inappropriate and dangerous,” he said on Wednesday.

MUI also highlighted another disturbing AI-generated video that depicts the Kaaba, as being associated with LGBT activities. The council labeled it a clear act of blasphemy and a grave insult to the Muslim faith.

Masduki emphasized that AI technology has two sides. While it offers benefits in helping students, researchers, and the general public access knowledge, its downsides lies in its inability to distinguish between authentic and distorted religious teachings.

“AI cannot differentiate between extremism and moderation. It processes all content without filters,” he warned. “That’s why human guidance is still essential.”

He stressed the importance of learning religion through sanad (a clear lineage of scholarship), and warned against relying solely on AI for religious knowledge. “Without structure and mentorship, religion risks becoming an unregulated jungle of opinions.”

The MUI urged the public to exercise critical thinking when engaging with AI-generated religious content and reminded developers and users alike to treat matters of faith with utmost care and respect.

MUI also reaffirmed its support for leveraging AI in Islamic preaching (dakwah), but underlined that technology should assist, not replace, qualified scholars in guiding the ummah.

“The strategic use of AI can strengthen dakwah efforts, provided it is grounded in religious ethics and human oversight,” Masduki concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

