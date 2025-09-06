SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Military Denies Rumors of Brimob Arresting BAIS Member as Hoax

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Photo:Detik Com
Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) affirmed that circulating reports on social media regarding the alleged arrest of a member of the TNI’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) by the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) during a recent protest were false.

TNI confirms that the information is a hoax,” the military said in an official statement at a press conference received by reporters on Friday.

The TNI stated that the issue was deliberately spread by certain parties seeking to pit the TNI and the National Police against each other, despite both being state institutions with strategic roles in safeguarding national security and defense.

“Do not be easily provoked by information with unclear sources,” the statement stressed.

The TNI also urged the public to be more discerning in receiving and sharing information, and to always prioritize official sources to avoid misunderstandings that could undermine national stability. []

News Channel

