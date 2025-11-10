Indonesian Language Program Officially Opened at Al-Azhar University

Cairo, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Cairo has announced that the Indonesian Language Study Program has been officially inaugurated at the Faculty of Languages and Translation, Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt.

In a written statement received in Jakarta on Saturday, the Embassy reported that the inauguration was carried out by Indonesian Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu’ti.

In his address, Abdul Mu’ti considered the opening of the Indonesian Language study program at Al-Azhar University a significant milestone in the recognition of Indonesian as an international language.

“Language is not merely a tool for communication, but also a unifying force for the nation. Indonesian is one of the languages with the largest number of speakers in the world,” he stated.

Abdul Mu’ti expressed his appreciation to the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the university leadership for their trust and support for Indonesia, and for their role in nurturing Indonesian students to become pioneers in spreading moderate Islamic values.

The Rector of Al-Azhar University, Salamah Dawud, stated that the addition of the new study program is significant, expanding the range of languages offered at the university to about 15.

He also mentioned that Indonesia holds a special place in the hearts of Al-Azhar’s academic community because its students are known for their noble character and good manners.

Additionally, the Indonesian Embassy reported that Minister Abdul Mu’ti also met with the Egyptian Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, to discuss strengthening cooperation in primary, secondary, and vocational education through the exchange of teachers and students, curriculum development, and the implementation of educational technology.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)