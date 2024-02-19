Indonesia Plans to Import Two Million Tons of Rice from Thailand 

Bandung, MINA – To meet domestic rice needs which are experiencing shortages and the prices continue to soar, the Indonesia government plans to import two million tons of ices from Thailand.

“Previous year, 2,8 million tons, this year’s plans two million tons. However, if domestic production is sufficient, the import won’t happen,” said the Principal Secretary of the Nasional Food Agency (Bapanas) Sarwo Edhy in Bandung, West Java on Sunday.

Regarding to the soar of rice princes in market in last days, Sarwo said this was due to the high of production costs and the impact of El Nino 2023 which pushed back the planting time.

“Firstly, the production costs have gone up, fertilizer has gone up, yesterday the impact of El Nino was the drought, then there were also a shortage of water, so the harvest was reduced, prices automatically rose,” said Sarwo. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)