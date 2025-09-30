SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Launches Mosque-Based Program to Tackle Online Loans and Gambling

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 13 hours ago

Semarang, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and the National Alms Agency (Baznas) have launched a new initiative to strengthen mosques as community economic hubs and protect families from the growing threats of online loans and gambling.

The program, called Baznas Microfinance Masjid (BMM), Masjid Berdaya Berdampak (MADADA) was officially rolled out on Friday. It emphasizes that mosques should serve not only as places of worship but also as centers for social and economic empowerment.

“These two problems are tearing communities apart. Through BMM-MADADA, managed by mosque administrators, we can protect people from being trapped in online debt and gambling,” said Arsad Hidayat, Director of Islamic Affairs and Sharia Development at the Ministry, during a training session in Semarang.

So far, 34 mosque administrators from Yogyakarta, Central Java, and East Java have taken part in specialized training to implement the program in their regions.

Arsad explained that under the scheme, community funds collected through mosques will be provided as interest-free microloans to small business owners who struggle to access capital.

“Many people have business ideas but lack funding. This model provides soft loans without the predatory traps of online lending. Once repaid, the funds will be recycled to support other community members. Mosques can stand as economic guardians and shields against illegal financing,” he said.

Zain Yusuf, Deputy Chair of Baznas Central Java, said that half of zakat (alms) funds are distributed for direct welfare needs, while the other half is invested in productive programs such as vocational training and business development.

“For productive beneficiaries, we offer 23 training programs. The most popular are in construction, including carpentry and masonry. Participants also take competency exams with the Ministry of Public Works to prepare for the labor market,” Zain noted.

He also stressed the need for every mosque to establish a Zakat Collection Unit (UPZ) to ensure transparency and accountability in fund management.

“With this approach, BMM-MADADA is expected to become a model for transforming mosque functions in Central Java and eventually across Indonesia,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

