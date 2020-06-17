Indonesia Encourages ASEAN-Russia Collaboration to Ease Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia encourages collaboration between ASEAN countries and Russia to ensure affordable access to the development and procurement of vaccines and medicines for all countries.

It was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) of RI when leading a virtual special meeting between the ministers of ASEAN countries and Russia on Wednesday.

“Russia has good technology … we know that 9 of The 130 candidate vaccines currently come from Russia, “the Indonesian Foreign Minister said in a virtual weekly briefing.

Indonesia also encourages Russia to become the leading actor in improving public health governance in the region,

including preventing future crises and pandemics.

“Avifavir and Levilimab’s latest certification as a drug that can cure Covid-19 patients in Russia also shows encouraging development,” Retno said.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Secretary General stressed, going forward to use all ASEAN led mechanisms in developing vaccines and increasing public health capacity.

“In this case cooperation with Russia is an important pillar,” Retno said.

Russia has officially been an ASEAN dialogue partner since 1996. At the ASEAN-Russia Summit in 2018, ASEAN agreed to lift the partnership with Russia as a Strategic Partner. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)