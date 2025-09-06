SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Ready to Engage with Serious Political Offer to End War, Says Senior Official

Osama Hamdan, head of Hamas international relations.

Beirut, MINA – Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has stated that the group is willing to seriously consider any formal and practical political offer aimed at ending the war in Gaza, provided it meets Palestinian demands.

In comments carried by Al Jazeera, Hamdan responded to recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested that the release of Israeli captives could lead to a resolution of the conflict.

Hamdan dismissed Trump’s remarks as “just an idea and not an actual proposal,” emphasizing that Hamas is not interested in vague promises or positive rhetoric. “We need a clear political offer and practical steps to stop the aggression and ensure the withdrawal of occupation forces,” Hamdan said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He reaffirmed that Hamas is open to any initiative that clearly addresses Palestinian demands.

Also Read: Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

According to Hamdan, Hamas had previously proposed a comprehensive deal involving a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the release of Israeli captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, the lifting of the blockade, reopening of crossings, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.

Hamdan called on Trump to exert real pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of backing out of earlier agreements on ceasefires and prisoner swaps made in November 2023 and January 2025.

He also warned that time is becoming a pressing factor for both sides, particularly in light of shifting international opinion against Israel. “The will of the Palestinian people cannot be crushed. We will never raise the flag of surrender,” Hamdan asserted. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families

