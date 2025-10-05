SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Khalil al-Hayya Reappears After Surviving Israeli Assassination Attempt

Doha, MINA — Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’ negotiating delegation, appeared publicly on Sunday for the first time since surviving an Israeli assassination attempt in Doha, declaring that the devastation in Gaza outweighs his personal grief over losing his children, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a brief video released by Hamas, al-Hayya said: “What I see every day of killing and destruction in Gaza makes me forget the pain of losing my children and loved ones.”

The failed assassination attempt took place on Sept. 9, when Israeli forces carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital. Hamas confirmed that its delegation, led by al-Hayya, survived the attack, but his office director Jihad Labad, his son Homam al-Hayya, and three aides were killed.

Qatar strongly condemned the strike, emphasizing its right to respond after the death of a Qatari security officer during the incident.

Also Read: Israel Continues Deadly Gaza Strikes Despite Announcing Reduced Military Aggression

Meanwhile, Egypt announced on Saturday that it would host both Hamas and Israeli delegations in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to discuss the details of a prisoner exchange as part of US President Donald Trump’s proposed 20-point ceasefire plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his negotiating team had been instructed to travel to Egypt for the talks, which are expected to last several days.

Hamas said Friday that it had submitted its official response to Trump’s plan through mediators, agreeing to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and deceased. The proposal includes provisions for halting hostilities and disarming Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children and rendered Gaza uninhabitable amid widespread starvation and disease. []

Also Read: Israel Continues Gaza Attacks Despite Trump Ceasefire Call

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

