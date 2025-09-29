SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 43 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas stated on Sunday that it has not received any new ceasefire proposal from international mediators, amid ongoing media speculation suggesting otherwise, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Hamas clarified: Hamas confirms that it has not received any new proposals from mediators.” The group emphasized that ceasefire negotiations have been stalled since the Israeli airstrike on September 9 in Doha, Qatar, which killed five Hamas members, reportedly part of the group’s leadership.

Despite the halt in talks, Hamas reiterated its willingness to engage in peace efforts: Hamas affirms its readiness to study any proposals it receives from mediators with positivity and responsibility, in a manner that preserves the national rights of our people.”

Media reports had earlier indicated that the United States had proposed a new Gaza ceasefire plan, which reportedly includes a permanent truce, the release of Israeli hostages, removal of Hamas from governance in Gaza, and a phased Israeli withdrawal.

On September 25, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a 21-point peace plan to Arab leaders. While the proposal gained partial approval, regional leaders requested several amendments, including protections against further West Bank annexations, maintaining Jerusalem’s current status, boosting humanitarian aid, and addressing ongoing Israeli settlement activity.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military ca in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The continuing bombardment has devastated infrastructure, caused widespread famine, and triggered the rapid spread of disease, leaving much of the enclave uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArab Leaders ceasefire Doha airstrike Donald Trump Gaza blockade Gaza peace talks Gaza war Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Israeli settlements Jerusalem mediators Middle East conflict Palestinian Casualties Palestinian rights regional diplomacy US Peace Plan West Bank

News Channel

About Us