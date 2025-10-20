Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Gaza, MINA – A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Hamas said the visit aims to follow up on the execution of the ceasefire deal reached with Israel. The talks come amid heightened tensions after at least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday, despite the truce remaining officially in place.

Israel accused Hamas of attacking its troops in the southern city of Rafah, a claim the group has denied. Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and called on mediators to ensure Israel’s compliance.

The ceasefire and hostage exchange deal was brokered on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The first phase included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, along with provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured over 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

