SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Hamas said the visit aims to follow up on the execution of the ceasefire deal reached with Israel. The talks come amid heightened tensions after at least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday, despite the truce remaining officially in place.

Israel accused Hamas of attacking its troops in the southern city of Rafah, a claim the group has denied. Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and called on mediators to ensure Israel’s compliance.

The ceasefire and hostage exchange deal was brokered on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The first phase included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, along with provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured over 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Violation

Tagceasefire Donald Trump egypt Gaza health ministry Hamas hostage exchange Israel Khalil al-Hayya Middle East peace Palestinian Casualties rafah reconstruction Truce Negotiations US mediation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

  • 3 hours ago
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

  • 4 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Violation

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Rejects US Accusations of Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Indonesia

Five New Disasters Hit Indonesia, Extreme Weather Identified as Main Trigger

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Strikes Gaza, Killing 15 Including Journalist and Threatening the Ceasefire

  • 13 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:16 WIB
Palestine

UK, Egypt, and Palestine Push for Private Sector-Led Gaza Reconstruction

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us