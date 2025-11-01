SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression that began on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 68,858 Palestinians, while 170,664 others have been reported wounded.

According to the sources, hospitals in Gaza have received the bodies of 22 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, five killed in recent Israeli attacks and 17 others recovered from beneath the rubble.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, the number of Palestinians killed has increased to 226, with 594 wounded, as rescue teams continue to search through destroyed areas.

The teams have recovered the bodies of 499 Palestinians, while Israeli forces have handed over the remains of 30 civilians, bringing the total number of bodies received since the truce began to 225.

Also Read: Israel Accused of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Despite the declared ceasefire, thousands of victims are still believed to be trapped under the rubble and scattered in the streets. Ambulance and civil defense crews are struggling to reach them due to the massive destruction and dangerous conditions caused by continuous Israeli violations.

The Gaza Health Ministry has repeatedly warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis, with hospitals overwhelmed, infrastructure devastated, and essential services collapsing under the weight of more than two years of relentless attacks.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Offers to Recover Remains of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s “Yellow Line”

Tag2023 aggression ceasefire Civil Defense Death toll destruction Gaza Gaza health ministry Hospitals humanitarian crisis Israel Israeli attacks medical sources October 7 Palestinian Casualties Rescue Teams rubble truce violations wounded

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Accused of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Offers to Recover Remains of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s “Yellow Line”

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 6 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Hundreds Flee Massacres in El-Fasher as RSF Seizes Control, Facing Dire Humanitarian Conditions

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Evidence Shows Torture and Executions of Palestinians Whose Bodies Were Returned by Israel

  • Saturday, 1 November 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Norwegian Doctor Describes Gaza’s Horror as “Beyond Imagination”

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

  • 23 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Enters Peak Rainy Season: BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Possible Flooding

  • 52 minutes ago
Indonesia

VR 360° Gaza Genocide Footage Highlights Opening of Palestine Solidarity Month 2025

  • 4 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Offers to Recover Remains of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s “Yellow Line”

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Saudi Arabia Reduces Umrah Visa Validity to 30 Days

  • 50 minutes ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us