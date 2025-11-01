Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression that began on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 68,858 Palestinians, while 170,664 others have been reported wounded.

According to the sources, hospitals in Gaza have received the bodies of 22 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, five killed in recent Israeli attacks and 17 others recovered from beneath the rubble.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, the number of Palestinians killed has increased to 226, with 594 wounded, as rescue teams continue to search through destroyed areas.

The teams have recovered the bodies of 499 Palestinians, while Israeli forces have handed over the remains of 30 civilians, bringing the total number of bodies received since the truce began to 225.

Despite the declared ceasefire, thousands of victims are still believed to be trapped under the rubble and scattered in the streets. Ambulance and civil defense crews are struggling to reach them due to the massive destruction and dangerous conditions caused by continuous Israeli violations.

The Gaza Health Ministry has repeatedly warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis, with hospitals overwhelmed, infrastructure devastated, and essential services collapsing under the weight of more than two years of relentless attacks.[]

