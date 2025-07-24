SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

French to Formally Recognize Palestinian State at UN in September

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views

French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“Faithful to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron declared on social media platform X, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by the conflict.

“The urgent priority today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued,” Macron said.

Also Read: European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a large-scale humanitarian response. Macron also underscored the importance of disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza.

“Our goal must be to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East,” he stated.

“There is no alternative,” Macron added, affirming that the French people desire peace in the region and that achieving it requires collaboration among Israelis, Palestinians, and international partners.

“I have expressed this determination in a letter to the President of the Palestinian Authority, in response to commitments made to me,” Macron said.

Also Read: 12 Killed as Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Intensifies with Airstrikes and Rocket Fire

“Trust, clarity, and commitment. We will achieve peace,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arab League, OIC Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset Vote on West Bank Annexation

Tagceasefire Emmanuel Macron Europe France Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas humanitarian aid International Diplomacy Israel Middle East Palestine Palestinian Authority Palestinian state recognition peace process UN General Assembly

