France Officially Recognizes Imam as a Profession

Paris, MINA— The French government has officially recognized the role of imams as a profession by including it in the official job list of the French Employment Agency. The announcement was made by Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau on Tuesday during the closing session of the Second French Islam Forum (FORIF), Anadolu Agency reported.

Retailleau emphasized that dialogue between the state and Muslim representatives must be based on trust and responsibility. He also stressed that Muslims reject any distortion of their beliefs by extremist ideologies.

While reaffirming that the state should not interfere in religious institutions, Retailleau stated that the government can still provide support, one of which is by recognizing imams as an official profession. He described this decision as a historic milestone for France.

As part of the policy, the government will establish an official job description and employment contracts for imams, ensuring a more structured framework for their profession.

Addressing concerns about Islamophobia in France, Retailleau revealed that 173 anti-Muslim attacks were recorded last year. However, he acknowledged that the actual number is likely higher due to many unreported cases. To address this, the government will launch a complaint platform for victims of Islamophobia.

Additionally, Muslim imams serving in hospitals and the military will now be officially recognized as part of the public service, ensuring their roles are acknowledged within state institutions.[]

