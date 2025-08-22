Floods and Landslides Kill Hundreds in Pakistan

Jakarta, MINA – Massive floods and landslides have killed hundreds of people in Pakistan since mid-August 2025. Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were killed in the disaster.

The Director of Citizen Protection at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, stated that the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Islamabad is in continuous communication with Indonesian citizens living in the affected areas, including Buner District, which suffered the most severe damage.

“We have received information that, as of now, there are no Indonesian citizens reported as victims of the floods and landslides in Pakistan,” Judha said in a written statement confirmed in Jakarta on Friday.

Although there were no casualties, Judha explained that 30 Indonesian citizens living in Buner District were affected by power outages over the past few days. All of these individuals are housewives. He affirmed that the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad will continue to monitor the situation and is ready to provide assistance if needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that 1,264 Indonesian citizens currently reside in Pakistan. Of that number, 112 are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province, which includes Buner District.

According to local authorities, the floods and landslides caused by extreme weather since August 14 have killed at least 437 people as of Wednesday. Since the beginning of the monsoon season in June 2025, the total death toll from similar disasters has reached 748, while more than 1,000 others have been injured.

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Pakistan affected by the disaster, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad has decided to hold a simple celebration for the 80th anniversary of Indonesian Independence. The Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, said that this year they would not hold a diplomatic reception with their partners in Pakistan.

“The independence celebration will still be held, but in a modest atmosphere as a form of empathy for the people of Pakistan who are grieving,” said Ambassador Chandra. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)