Fear of Palestinian Resistance, Israel Buys Bulletproof Buses

Jerusalem, MINA – Fearing attacks by Palestinian resistance fighters, the Israeli authorities agreed to buy a number of bus-type transport vehicles that are bullet and stone-resistant.

The purchase of these buses is to protect illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper which was published on Wednesday, the agreement took place in the midst of an increasing wave of shooting and stone-throwing operations.

The newspaper also reported that the Electra Afikim bus company had purchased 11 new buses, 4 of which were bullet-proof and 7 of them were rock-resistant.

It should be noted, the resistance actions of the Palestinian fighters have recently continued to increase. Most recently, Palestinian youths rocked a vehicle of Jewish extremists in the village of Al-Funduq in Qalqilya, injuring the head of a Jewish settler.

Youth resistance with stone throwing occurred at 13 points, in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarem and Jenin.

The Palestinians also repulsed attacks by Jewish extremist settlers and destroyed their vehicles in the villages of Turmusaya in Ramallah, Hawara in Nablus and Al-Funduq in Qalqilya.

According to the Palestinian information center Maata, the agency monitored 1132 acts of resistance during the past month, including 97 shootings and armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces, 33 of which took place in Jenin. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)