Extremist Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Colonial Israeli settlers, heavily protected by occupation army, broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque, Islamic Waqf confirmed.

Settlers raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours inside its compounds, WAFA reported.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing Israeli Jewish settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)