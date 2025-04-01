SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dhaka Revives 400-Year-Old Eid Festive Parade

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Eid Festive Parade (Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Dhaka, MINA – The North Dhaka City Corporation (DNCC) has brought back the “Eid Festive Parade”, reviving a 400-year-old tradition of Dhaka, to make this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations more festive. The grand parade, held on Monday, infused new energy into Dhaka’s rich cultural heritage, drawing enthusiastic participation from people of all backgrounds.

The main Eid prayer took place at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar’s old trade fair grounds at 8:30 AM local time. Half an hour later, the colorful procession began, featuring decorated horses, horse-drawn carriages, a marching band, and live musical performances. Adding to the spectacle, a puppet show depicting the history of the Sultanate and Mughal eras captivated attendees.

At the end of the parade, participants enjoyed traditional sweets, followed by a short cultural program.

Excitement was evident among participants. Anisa Rahman, a university student, expressed her delight: “Events like this should continue to revive our cultural traditions.”

Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,700

Similarly, Moniruzzaman Noyon, another participant, shared: “I had heard about Eid processions before but never experienced one. Celebrating with my family today was truly special.”

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz reaffirmed the city’s commitment to preserving its heritage: “We aim to revive Dhaka’s lost traditions, and this Eid Joy Procession is part of that effort. In the future, we plan to make it even bigger.”

Strict security measures were in place throughout the event, ensuring a safe and joyous celebration.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

Tag400-year-old tradition Bangladesh cultural heritage Bangladesh Eid festivities Dhaka city events Dhaka Eid parade Dhaka festival revival Eid al-Fitr celebrations Eid Joy Procession Mughal era traditions North Dhaka City Corporation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Dhaka Revives 400-Year-Old Eid Festive Parade

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

Dhaka Revives 400-Year-Old Eid Festive Parade

  • 2 hours ago
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 80 Palestinians in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 50,357

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Resigns, Tension Coalition

  • 5 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us