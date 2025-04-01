Dhaka Revives 400-Year-Old Eid Festive Parade

Dhaka, MINA – The North Dhaka City Corporation (DNCC) has brought back the “Eid Festive Parade”, reviving a 400-year-old tradition of Dhaka, to make this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations more festive. The grand parade, held on Monday, infused new energy into Dhaka’s rich cultural heritage, drawing enthusiastic participation from people of all backgrounds.

The main Eid prayer took place at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar’s old trade fair grounds at 8:30 AM local time. Half an hour later, the colorful procession began, featuring decorated horses, horse-drawn carriages, a marching band, and live musical performances. Adding to the spectacle, a puppet show depicting the history of the Sultanate and Mughal eras captivated attendees.

At the end of the parade, participants enjoyed traditional sweets, followed by a short cultural program.

Excitement was evident among participants. Anisa Rahman, a university student, expressed her delight: “Events like this should continue to revive our cultural traditions.”

Similarly, Moniruzzaman Noyon, another participant, shared: “I had heard about Eid processions before but never experienced one. Celebrating with my family today was truly special.”

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz reaffirmed the city’s commitment to preserving its heritage: “We aim to revive Dhaka’s lost traditions, and this Eid Joy Procession is part of that effort. In the future, we plan to make it even bigger.”

Strict security measures were in place throughout the event, ensuring a safe and joyous celebration.[]

