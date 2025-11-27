Death Toll in Gaza Nears 70,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources announced on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians killed since Israel launched its aggression in October 2023 has risen to 69,799, the vast majority of them women and children.

The sources added that 170,972 people have been injured, while many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. Ambulance and rescue crews continue to face immense challenges reaching affected areas due to ongoing danger and widespread devastation.

Within the last 24 hours, 14 bodies arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip. Among them were five newly confirmed fatalities, in addition to nine whose remains were recovered from debris.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on 11 October 2025, casualties continue to mount. Since that date, 352 Palestinians have been killed, more than 896 injured, and 605 bodies have been recovered by rescue teams.

Humanitarian groups warn that the true death toll is likely far higher given the large number of missing individuals and the inability of emergency teams to access many destroyed neighborhoods.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

