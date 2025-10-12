SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Pakistani and Afghan Forces, Dozens Killed

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Islamabad, MINA – Heavy fighting broke out between Pakistani and Afghan troops overnight, leaving dozens of soldiers dead and escalating tensions along the shared border, Anadolu Agency reported.

Afghanistan’s interim government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that nine Afghan soldiers and 58 Pakistani troops were killed in the clashes, with an additional 30 injured. Mujahid also claimed Afghan forces seized over 20 Pakistani military posts during the confrontation.

Contradicting this, Pakistan’s military reported 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 injured. The army also claimed to have killed over 200 Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliates, labeling them “Khwarjis,” and said that several Taliban positions and terrorist training camps were destroyed during retaliatory operations.

The conflict prompted emergency diplomatic intervention. Mujahid confirmed operations were halted following mediation efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Israeli Olympic Committee Urges IOC Intervention After Indonesia Denies Visas to Gymnasts

Tensions flared after Kabul accused Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace and bombing a market area in the Paktika province. Pakistan did not confirm the airstrikes but reiterated its resolve to defend its citizens, blaming increased militant attacks on the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says operates from Afghan territory.

Kabul denies harboring TTP militants, maintaining it does not allow cross-border attacks.

In response to the hostilities, both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings were closed early Sunday. These are among the most important trade and transit routes between the two countries. Security has been heightened along the frontier.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and urged the Afghan government to take “concrete and verifiable action” against anti-Pakistan elements.

Also Read: Afghan, Pakistani Armies Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border

While Pakistan proposed sending a delegation to Kabul, Mujahid said the offer was rejected due to Pakistan’s alleged violation of Afghan airspace.

The situation remains tense, with regional stakeholders closely monitoring developments.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maastricht Event Mourns Palestinian Children and Journalists Killed in Gaza

TagAfghan forces Afghanistan airspace violation Asif Ali Zardari border clash Chaman crossing Islamabad Kabul. mediation military conflict Pakistan Pakistani army Paktika Qatar regional security Saudi Arabia Taliban Taliban Government terrorism Torkham crossing TTP Zabihullah Mujahid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Pakistani and Afghan Forces, Dozens Killed

  • 3 hours ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

Afghan, Pakistani Armies Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border

  • 9 hours ago
International

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 08:33 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 08:15 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Indirect Hamas-Israel Talks Begin in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 23:30 WIB
Load More
International

Maastricht Event Mourns Palestinian Children and Journalists Killed in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
International

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
International

Indonesia Rejects Israeli Athletes, Zionist Media Highlights Prabowo’s UN Defense of Israel

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 07:40 WIB
Indonesia

Death Toll Rises in Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse: 9 Dead, 54 Still Missing

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 17:00 WIB
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel following an attack on the Freedom Flotilla landed at Istanbul Airport (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Freedom Flotilla Activists Arrives in Istanbul After Release from Israeli Detention

  • Saturday, 11 October 2025 - 07:07 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinians Return to Ruined Homes in Gaza City After Deadly Israeli Assault

  • 16 hours ago
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas-Israel Discuss First Phase of Trump Plan Implementation in Egypt

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 13:16 WIB
Articles

Palestinians in Gaza Remain Wary Amid Ceasefire Jubilation

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

UN: 170,000 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Awaiting Entry to Gaza

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 08:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us