Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Pakistani and Afghan Forces, Dozens Killed

Islamabad, MINA – Heavy fighting broke out between Pakistani and Afghan troops overnight, leaving dozens of soldiers dead and escalating tensions along the shared border, Anadolu Agency reported.

Afghanistan’s interim government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that nine Afghan soldiers and 58 Pakistani troops were killed in the clashes, with an additional 30 injured. Mujahid also claimed Afghan forces seized over 20 Pakistani military posts during the confrontation.

Contradicting this, Pakistan’s military reported 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 injured. The army also claimed to have killed over 200 Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliates, labeling them “Khwarjis,” and said that several Taliban positions and terrorist training camps were destroyed during retaliatory operations.

The conflict prompted emergency diplomatic intervention. Mujahid confirmed operations were halted following mediation efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Israeli Olympic Committee Urges IOC Intervention After Indonesia Denies Visas to Gymnasts

Tensions flared after Kabul accused Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace and bombing a market area in the Paktika province. Pakistan did not confirm the airstrikes but reiterated its resolve to defend its citizens, blaming increased militant attacks on the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says operates from Afghan territory.

Kabul denies harboring TTP militants, maintaining it does not allow cross-border attacks.

In response to the hostilities, both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings were closed early Sunday. These are among the most important trade and transit routes between the two countries. Security has been heightened along the frontier.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and urged the Afghan government to take “concrete and verifiable action” against anti-Pakistan elements.

Also Read: Afghan, Pakistani Armies Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border

While Pakistan proposed sending a delegation to Kabul, Mujahid said the offer was rejected due to Pakistan’s alleged violation of Afghan airspace.

The situation remains tense, with regional stakeholders closely monitoring developments.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maastricht Event Mourns Palestinian Children and Journalists Killed in Gaza