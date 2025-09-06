China Voices Support for Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict

Beijing, MINA – China has announced its approval to join the New York Declaration on the two-state solution, reaffirming its firm stance on resolving the Palestinian issue.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiankun said at a press conference on Friday that the Palestinian issue is “the core of the Middle East question.”
He also stressed that the current situation is passing through a critical stage that requires intervention from the international community.
The Chinese official underscored that his country supports “all efforts aimed at a political settlement of the Palestinian issue.”
He emphasized China’s commitment to working with the international community to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and implement the two-state solution to ensure a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue.
The New York Declaration is an international framework designed to implement the two-state solution, which envisions the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. []
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)
