SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China Voices Support for Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Beijing, MINA – China has announced its approval to join the New York Declaration on the two-state solution, reaffirming its firm stance on resolving the Palestinian issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiankun said at a press conference on Friday that the Palestinian issue is “the core of the Middle East question.”

He also stressed that the current situation is passing through a critical stage that requires intervention from the international community.

The Chinese official underscored that his country supports “all efforts aimed at a political settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

He emphasized China’s commitment to working with the international community to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and implement the two-state solution to ensure a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue.

The New York Declaration is an international framework designed to implement the two-state solution, which envisions the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

TagChina conflict Palestinian Voices Support for Two-State Solution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

China Voices Support for Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict

  • 3 hours ago
China military parade (photo: Xinhua)
Asia

China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 22:07 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven Civilians Across Gaza

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 23:49 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Load More
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

China Voices Support for Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us