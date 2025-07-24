SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

China Issues Nationwide Heat Alert as Power Grid Faces Record Demand

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Beijing, MINA – China issued a nationwide heatwave warning on Wednesday as extreme temperatures pushed electricity demand to record levels, raising concerns over grid stability and public health.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, power consumption exceeded 1.5 billion kilowatts last week, the highest on record and the third peak this month. Officials warned that sustained heat could disrupt power generation and transmission, with hydropower and solar output already reduced due to high temperatures.

Emergency measures such as cross-regional load balancing and grid redistribution are being prepared to prevent blackouts.

Jia Xiaolong of the National Climate Center reported that since mid-March, the number of days above 35°C has hit historic highs. Provinces including Henan, Hubei, Shandong, Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Xinjiang have faced prolonged heatwaves. July is expected to become China’s second-hottest month on record.

Also Read: Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

Authorities urged vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, to remain indoors. Hospitals have reported a surge in heatstroke, dehydration, and related illnesses.

Experts link the crisis to climate change, warning that without stronger mitigation, heat-induced energy stress and health risks will intensify.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

