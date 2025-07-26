SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cambodia Urges Immediate Ceasefire with Thailand at UN

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

New York, MINA – Cambodia has called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire with Thailand after deadly border clashes entered their second day, the country’s envoy to the United Nations said Friday.

“Cambodia calls for an immediate ceasefire without preconditions and urges a peaceful resolution to this dispute,” Cambodian Ambassador to the UN Chhea Keo said following a closed-door UN Security Council meeting attended by both Cambodia and Thailand, Arab News reported.

The long-standing border dispute erupted into heavy battle on Thursday, involving fighter jets, artillery, tanks, and ground troops. Bangkok has indicated its willingness to negotiate.

Continuous artillery fire was heard Friday morning on the Cambodian side. Oddar Meanchey province reported that a 70-year-old man was killed and five others wounded.

Also Read: Berlin Protesters Urge Germany to Act on Gaza Hunger Crisis

Thailand’s Ministry of Health said more than 138,000 people have been evacuated from border areas. At least 15 people have been killed so far, 14 civilians and one soldier, while 46 others were injured, including 15 troops.

The Thai military reported renewed clashes in three areas around 4 a.m., with Cambodian forces firing heavy artillery and BM-21 rocket systems, which were met with retaliatory fire from Thai troops.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the escalating crisis.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Colombian President Orders Navy to Enforce Coal Export Ban to Israel

TagASEAN border crisis Cambodia Thailand border clash Cambodia UN ceasefire call Cambodian envoy Chhea Keo humanitarian crisis Thailand Cambodia Oddar Meanchey clashes Thai Cambodian conflict Thailand border war Thailand Cambodia artillery exchange UN Security Council Cambodia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Cambodia Urges Immediate Ceasefire with Thailand at UN

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Palestine

Israel Outraged as France Plans to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

  • 21 hours ago
Asia

Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand Expels Cambodian Envoy Over Landmine Allegations

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 18:06 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 07:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Ceasefire May Take Several More Days: Report

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 08:36 WIB
Indonesia

Forest Fires Dominate Disasters in the Past 24 Hours

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Indonesia

100 Boats to Compete in Pacu Jalur Boat Race in Kuantan Singingi

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 15:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us