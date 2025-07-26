Cambodia Urges Immediate Ceasefire with Thailand at UN

New York, MINA – Cambodia has called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire with Thailand after deadly border clashes entered their second day, the country’s envoy to the United Nations said Friday.

“Cambodia calls for an immediate ceasefire without preconditions and urges a peaceful resolution to this dispute,” Cambodian Ambassador to the UN Chhea Keo said following a closed-door UN Security Council meeting attended by both Cambodia and Thailand, Arab News reported.

The long-standing border dispute erupted into heavy battle on Thursday, involving fighter jets, artillery, tanks, and ground troops. Bangkok has indicated its willingness to negotiate.

Continuous artillery fire was heard Friday morning on the Cambodian side. Oddar Meanchey province reported that a 70-year-old man was killed and five others wounded.

Thailand’s Ministry of Health said more than 138,000 people have been evacuated from border areas. At least 15 people have been killed so far, 14 civilians and one soldier, while 46 others were injured, including 15 troops.

The Thai military reported renewed clashes in three areas around 4 a.m., with Cambodian forces firing heavy artillery and BM-21 rocket systems, which were met with retaliatory fire from Thai troops.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the escalating crisis.[]

