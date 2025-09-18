Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

London, MINA – Britain is set to formally recognize a Palestinian state this weekend after US President Donald Trump concludes his state visit, according to a report by The i Paper on Wednesday citing government sources.

In July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged that the UK would recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York this September unless Israel took “substantive steps” to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agree to a ceasefire.

The announcement was delayed until after Trump’s departure in order to avoid straining relations with Washington, as both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have voiced strong support for Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.

A spokesman for the prime minister emphasized that the recognition aims to safeguard the viability of a two-state solution. “Statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and it is absolutely critical in protecting the viability of a two-state solution that we make clear that inalienable right,” he said.

Last year, Ireland, Norway, and Spain joined a list of 147 countries that already recognize Palestine. France has also announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly, making it the first member of the G7 to do so. []

