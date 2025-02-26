Baznas Central Java Trains Students in Culinary and Barista Business

Semarang, MINA – The National Zakat Agency (Baznas), in collaboration with Baznas Central Java, held a culinary and barista business training program for 103 Islamic boarding school students and 10 university students across Central Java.

The program, themed “Penguatan Ekonomi Melalui Keterampilan Boga dan Barista” (Economic Empowerment through Culinary and Barista Skills), took place at The Great Mosque of Central Java (MAJT) on Tuesday (Feb 25). It aims to equip participants with practical skills and foster entrepreneurship.

Deputy Governor of Central Java, Taj Yasin Maimoen, who inaugurated the event, emphasized that this program was not just a training but also part of a broader strategy to empower the economically potential students and reduce poverty through sustainable business opportunities.

“This training opens job opportunities and prepares skilled professionals who can contribute to the education sector and small businesses. Graduates of this program can become entrepreneurs, vocational school instructors, or independent business owners,” he stated.

He also encouraged participants to apply their skills within their schools and communities.

“Students can use these skills for catering businesses at their school, providing food for events, or even developing independent culinary ventures,” he added.

As part of its commitment to economic empowerment, Baznas Central Java provided business capital assistance to 10 selected participants, including electric ovens, stand mixers, and digital scales, with a total aid of Rp20 million per recipient.

Meanwhile, Baznas RI allocated IDR 200 million for the Z-Coffee Training Program, which includes barista training and business mentoring for participants interested in starting coffee businesses.

One of the participants, Rahmat, a student from Kudus, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting the program’s impact on food preparation, taste refinement, and presentation techniques.

“This training broadens our knowledge and gives us the confidence to start our businesses. We also want to share what we’ve learned with fellow students to help them become more independent,” he said.

The Head of Baznas Central Java, Ahmad Mukhsin, reaffirmed that this initiative is part of a zakat-based economic empowerment strategy.

“With proper training and mentoring, we are confident that young people can establish sustainable businesses and help reduce poverty,” he explained.

The training concluded with a hands-on session where participants practiced making food and brewing coffee, guided by professionals in the culinary industry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

