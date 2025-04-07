AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Tighten Visa Rules for Zionist Supporters

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an Indonesian pro-Palestine organization, has called on the Indonesian government, particularly the Immigration Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take a firm stance against foreign individuals suspected of supporting Zionism and the occupation of Palestine by tightening visa screening procedures.

“We urge the government to reject the presence of anyone affiliated with Zionist ideology, including holders of dual Israeli nationality, even if they enter Indonesia using a third-country passport that maintains diplomatic relations with Indonesia,” stated AWG Presidium Chairman M. Ansharulloh in a press release on Monday.

AWG’s demand comes in response to the recent directive from the United States government, which imposes strict social media screenings on individuals supporting Palestine as a condition for visa issuance.

According to Ansharulloh, Indonesia must remain vigilant against ideological infiltration that contradicts the nation’s constitution. He referenced the preamble of Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution, which explicitly states that colonialism must be abolished worldwide.

Also Read: MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

“Indonesia, as a nation that opposes colonialism, must remain consistent in upholding its moral sovereignty and independent foreign policy,” he emphasized.

He further argued that the presence of individuals or entities affiliated with Zionism not only contradicts Indonesia’s constitution but also offends the moral conscience of a nation that has long been at the forefront of advocating for Palestinian independence.

Ansharulloh criticized the U.S. directive as an attempt to suppress freedom of expression and humanitarian support, describing it as digital oppression and the silencing of legitimate humanitarian aspirations. He urged Indonesia to stand on the right side of history by rejecting any form of support for Zionism. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Supports Global Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel