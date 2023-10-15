AWG Tasikmalaya Holds Long March to Love Al-Aqsa

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Tasikmalaya Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a Long March to Love Al-Aqsa to welcome the Month of Palestinian Solidarity at the Shuffah Al Jama’ah Islamic Boarding School Complex in Tasikmalaya on Sunday.

In his speech, AWG Tasikmalaya Coordinator Hasan Yusuf said, “Palestine is a country that must be sovereign. So don’t stop your struggle.”

According to him, Palestine has the right to gain its independence. This is also in line with the foundation of the Indonesian state, the second Pancasila, namely just and civilized humanity.

Meanwhile, AWG Tasikmalaya Trustee, Jajang Sukmawan, explained the emerging reasons why Muslims are now defending Al-Aqsa.

Jajang said these nine reasons, first, the existence of the Al Aqsa Mosque; second, the first Qibla of Muslims; third, the starting and ending points of the Isra’ Mi’raj journey; fourth, the land where the prophets and apostles were born.

“The fifth is the place where all humans will be gathered before the Day of Judgment; sixth, the killing of the Dajjal by the Prophet Isa As; seventh, Palestine is part of the land of Syria for which the Prophet SAW prayed for blessings; eight, friends who spread their message; and ninth, Palestine gave birth to thousands of clerics and prominent figures for Islam,” he explained.

This long march was attended by approximately 600 people from students, adults and seniors from various areas of Tasikmalaya.

Also present were all the students of the Shuffah Al-Jama’ah Islamic Boarding School to enliven the trip. The roar of takbir and chants of Palestinian solidarity inspired the participants during the event. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)