Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Australian PM Condemns Attacks on Aid Seekers in Gaza

sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Canberra, MINA – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has slammed reports of aid seekers being killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for food and water as “completely unjustifiable,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Saturday.

“And I certainly have said to, for example, [Israeli] President [Isaac] Herzog, who I’ve known for a long period of time, that Israel is losing support because of its own actions, and that some of its actions are completely unjustifiable,” Albanese told ABC, as quoted by Anadolu.

“And the other thing that we’ve done is said privately, what we also say publicly, which is that Israel, and we say this as a friend, sometimes you need to be frank and open,” he added.

The Australian Prime Minister reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire After Israeli Strike on Gaza Church

Australia is a “long-term supporter” of Israel, he said, but “it’s important to remember that two states have been envisaged and Australia, and certainly my government, continues to support two states in the Middle East: the State of Israel and the State of Palestine.”

“The world has to play a role in that, and clearly, the United States’ role will be central to that,” he remarked concerning the possibility of achieving a two-state solution.

Defying international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has launched a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 59,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Also Read: Thousands Rally in Westminster for Palestine Despite Rain

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the enclave. [Shibgho]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled Dies After 20 Years in Coma

TagAustralia Israeli military strikes on aid seekers

