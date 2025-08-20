Australian-Israeli Relations Tense as Canberra Condemns Visa Revocation

Canberra, MINA – Australia on Tuesday condemned Israel’s decision to revoke the visa of an Australian representative to the Palestinian Authority, calling the move “unwarranted” and damaging to peace efforts.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the cancellation was an “unjustified reaction” to Australia’s recent decision to recognize the State of Palestine. She emphasized that at a time when dialogue and diplomacy are desperately needed, the Netanyahu government is “isolating Israel and undermining international efforts toward peace and a two-state solution.”

Wong reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working with international partners to promote a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages. She also promised to protect Australians from hatred and threats.

The dispute escalated after Israel revoked the visa on Monday, a move seen as retaliation for Canberra’s recognition of Palestine and its three-year entry ban on right-wing Israeli politician Simcha Rotman. Rotman was barred from Australia for calling for the expulsion of Palestinians and referring to Palestinian children as “enemies of Israel.”

Australia had also previously denied a visa to former Israeli Minister of Interior and Justice Ayelet Shaked in November 2024 due to her support for the construction of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Australia is scheduled to officially recognize the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly next month, joining France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal. [Shibgho]

