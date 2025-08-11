Australia to Recognize Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

Sydney, MINA – Australia will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Albanese said the Palestinian Authority has pledged to disarm, recognize Israel, and exclude Hamas from any future Palestinian government, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Earlier media reports suggested Canberra was considering setting a timetable for recognition, but the cabinet has now given full approval to the plan.

When asked whether the move might prompt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify military operations in Gaza, Albanese said he had expressed concern to Netanyahu over Israel’s actions there.

“I believe I made my position very clear. But the prime minister’s remarks were similar to those he made a year ago, that they remain determined to eliminate Hamas,” Albanese stated.

France has already announced its intention to recognize Palestine at the UNGA in New York this September, while the United Kingdom has voiced support for recognition if Israel fails to meet certain conditions.[]

